Chris Wallace Jabs Biden Campaign For Skipping Sunday Shows Ahead Of Convention

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace jabbed at former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for failing to appear on any of the Sunday shows leading into this week’s Democratic National Convention.

Wallace, who has said several times that he would love to have Biden sit down with him on “Fox News Sunday,” spoke Friday with Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson about the upcoming convention and Biden’s apparent evasion of media. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Far To The Left’ — Her Senate Record Disagrees)

LISTEN (1:16:50 mark):

Wallace began by noting that he had been covering politics and the two major party conventions for over three decades, saying that it was tradition for top campaign surrogates — or even the candidate — to make the rounds on the Sunday shows and give a preview of what was coming.

“It always happens that the Sunday before the convention, the campaign puts out top officials to preview the convention and to say, ‘This is, you know, what we’re gonna try to get accomplished,'” Wallace explained, adding that all week he had been expecting to line up someone from the Biden campaign.

“They are not putting anybody out. And at first I thought, well, maybe it’s because it’s Fox News and they’re boycotting us,” Wallace continued. “No, they’re not putting anybody out on any of the Sunday shows … I don’t understand what’s going on here. This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Wallace explained that it was really an opportunity, given to both parties, to put someone out ahead of the convention and just tell the American people what they were looking to accomplish. (RELATED: ‘Very Strange’: Trump Slams Biden And Harris For Nixing Questions — And Reporters For Letting Them)

Pivoting then to address the fact that Biden has appeared to actively avoid media scrutiny, Wallace concluded, “He continues to lead with what I’ll call the ‘basement strategy.’ I don’t think you can hide from now until Election Day. I just I just don’t think it’s possible.”