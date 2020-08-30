MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Calls Black RNC Speakers A ‘Modern-Day Minstrel Show’

MSNBC guest host Tiffany Cross called black Republican National Convention speakers a “modern-day minstrel show” during a Sunday morning segment on “AM Joy.”

Cross brought up the topic with a panel in the context of current GOP strategy in light of a new poll showing President Donald Trump gaining ground with Hispanics.

Last week’s Republican National Convention included a broad slate of African-American speakers who expressed their support for the president, including Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former NFL player and college football legend Herschel Walker, White House staffer Ja’Ron Smith, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and others.

“I mean, I watched the Republican convention and seeing the slue of black speakers that they had it really did look like a modern day minstrel show to me,” Cross told panelist and MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson. “What did you make of it?”

WATCH:

“There was a tremendous amount of diversity from the sunken place during the RNC,” Johnson responded. “So we have to remember how important it is that they found that whole slew of black folks. This is the thing, Tiffany, you were very correct when you put this out at the beginning, none of these people have any credibility with the black community, none of these people can erase the stain of of the president’s own racist rhetoric. None of what he was saying makes sense.”

Johnson went on to criticize what was done at the convention as for “racist white people who are already going to vote for them” so they can feel “slightly less racist.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Argues That ‘For The First Time Since The Wuhan Coronavirus Arrived Here, The President Seems Likely To Win Reelection’)

“But let’s be honest, if you were going to vote for Trump, you didn’t have a problem with bigotry to begin with,” he said.