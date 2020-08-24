‘From Cotton To Congress’: Sen. Tim Scott Recounts His Family’s Story At RNC

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott shared a story Monday about being the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate at the Republican National Convention.

Speaking at the convention, Scott shared a story about how his grandfather was forced out of school to pick cotton and how he got to see him become the first black person elected to both the House and Senate, saying he believes voting with the Republican Party is the way to achieve the American Dream.

“My grandfather’s 99th birthday would have been tomorrow. Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third grader to pick cotton, and never learned to read or write. Yet, he lived to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate,” Scott said.

“Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last. There are millions of families like mine across this nation … full of potential seeking to live the American Dream. And I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality,” he continued.

Scott went on to criticize 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying they will bring socialist ideas to the White House if elected in November. (RELATED: ‘Ridiculous’ — Sen. Tim Scott Weighs In On Calls To Defund The Police)

“When it comes to what Joe Biden says he’ll do, look at his actions. Look at his policies. Look at what he already did and did not do while he’s been in Washington for 47 years. Ladies and gentlemen, people don’t always see those failures, because they think we’re having a policy debate on two sides of an issue. That is not what is happening. Our side is working on policy – while Joe Biden’s radical Democrats are trying to permanently transform what it means to be an American,” Scott said.

“Make no mistake: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution. A fundamentally different America. If we let th, they will turn our country into a socialist utopia, and history has taught us that path only leads to pain and misery, especially for hard-working people hoping to rise,” Scott added. (RELATED: Tim Scott Targeted By Death Threats, Racial Slurs)

Scott has been leading the charge on police reform legislation in response to the continued nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.