Melania Trump Announces White House Tours To Resume Amid Pandemic

First lady Melania Trump got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she announced that tours of the White House would be resuming for the first time since the pandemic hit.

"I am excited to announce the safe re-opening of @WhiteHouse tours beginning on September 12th," the first lady tweeted to her millions of followers.

"Please visit our website to learn more about the added safety precautions that are being implemented to ensure the health [and] safety of all visitors," she added.

Along with FLOTUS tweet was an article from WhiteHouse.gov which explained in further detail what changes guests to the White House can expect to ensure everyone’s safety.

Some of those changes include limiting tours to only two days per week instead of five — namely, on Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The number of guests will also be limited to 18% capacity, per the statement.

“All guests (ages 2 years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex,” the statement added. “Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground for guests during the check-in process.”