‘Complete Depravity To Human Life’: Police Searching For Suspect In Baltimore Brick Attack

Police are searching for both the suspect and the victim in a Sunday brick attack in Baltimore that was described by a city councilman as “complete depravity to human life.”

A viral video showed a man in a black shirt holding a brick and running up behind another man. He hit the other man with the brick, making him collapse forward onto the sidewalk, before running away.

August 31, 2020

The 16-second clip has been viewed over 200,000 times on social media.

When an officer responded to a report of the attack, he saw a pool of blood on the sidewalk and both the suspect and the victim were gone, police reports said according to WJZ13 News. The person who called the police declined to give his name or address but said that he heard the two men arguing loudly around 6:30 PM. (RELATED: Some Press Groups Remain Silent About Assault Against Fox News Reporter As Others Condemn It)

A witness told WJZ News that he thought the man in the black shirt was running up to the other man to talk to him. “It happened so fast,” the witness said.

A neighbor said that when he asked the victim if he wanted an ambulance, he responded that he was okay.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said on Instagram that what happened was “complete depravity to human life.”

“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the councilman said.

In a Monday interview, Costello said “it’s a depraved act, it’s disgusting,” according to the report.

“Baltimore Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this incident and seeking any information, especially camera footage, in between the times of 6:00pm and 7:00pm,” the councilman said on Instagram. “The most relevant location is the 100 block of W Hamburg St.” ”

If you have information or footage of the victim, suspect, those recording the video, or anything else relevant, please forward to Captain Eric Leitch at: Eric.Leitch@BaltimorePolice.org and feel free to copy me at: eric.costello@baltimorecity.gov,” he added.