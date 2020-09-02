Chicago Police On Alert After FBI Warns Gangs Have Allegedly Initiated A ‘Shoot On-Sight’ Pact

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) sent a “situational information report” to Chicago law enforcement warning that more than two dozen gangs “have formed a pact to ‘shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public,'” according to ABC7.

The Aug. 26 report states, “members of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in performance of their official duties. The purpose of which is to catch on film an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent ‘shoot on-sight’ of said officer, in order to garner national media attention,” according to ABC7, who obtained the alert.

The alert names numerous gangs, including the Latin Kings, Vice Lords, El Rukns and Black P Stones, per the same report.

The information comes from “a contact whose reporting is limited and whose reliability cannot be determined,” which means the information could have come from a police street source, a witness in an ongoing case, or from surveillance recording, according to ABC7. (RELATED: ‘I’m Out Of Here’: Chicago Cops Are Leaving The Force At Twice The Normal Rate)

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Fox News that the force is well aware of the threats, saying, “The Chicago Police Department takes all threats against officer safety seriously and we will take all necessary measures to safeguard our officers.”

During a Monday press conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the danger to police officers is legitimate, although not directly commenting on the FBI’s report, according to ABC7.

“I think it’s bigger than a suggestion. I think 51 officers being shot at or shot in one year, I think that quadruples any previous year in Chicago’s history. So I think it’s more than a suggestion that people are seeking to do harm to cops,” Brown said.

The news comes after at least 50 people were shot and 10 killed in Chicago this past weekend.

Among those shot includes two police officers who were shot during a traffic stop arrest on Sunday. Both officers are in stable condition after having received multiple gunshot wounds. It is unclear whether the two officers were shot as a part of the ‘shoot on sight’ pact.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for a statement regarding the reports.