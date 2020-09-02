Anti-Big Tech GOP Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene Owns Major Investments In Google, Facebook, Disclosures Show

Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican known for promoting conspiracy theories and railing against Silicon Valley, has major investments in Google’s parent company, as well as Apple and Facebook, according to a recent financial disclosure.

Greene and her husband, Perry, own stock in Google’s parent company, Alphabet, as well as Amazon, Apple and Facebook, a financial disclosure she filed in May shows. She jointly owns between $15,001 and $50,000 in Apple stock, with investments in Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet falling between $1,001 and $15,000 each, according to the disclosure.

Greene, a Georgia Republican running to replace retiring Republican Rep. Tom Graves, lashed out at Facebook in June, telling Fox News that the social media company is censoring conservatives who warn people on the platform about Antifa. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Accused 2 Congresswomen Of Supporting Sharia Law In Video Filled With Falsities)

“We’ve seen it time after time again, where conservative Americans put their thoughts, their feelings and their expressions and their beliefs on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, but yet our posts get deleted and we get censored,” she said. Greene said in a tweet in August that she’s made “all the right enemies,” listing big tech and fake news media as the biggest among them.

Greene’s campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about her investments. She won her primary on Aug. 11, giving her a good chance to win Georgia’s conservative 14th district.

Greene has pushed conspiracy theories in the past regarding QAnon and the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. She expressed doubt in 2018 about whether a plane flew into the Pentagon on 9/11, arguing that it could have been a missile. The Georgia business woman distanced herself from the theory in an Aug. 13 tweet, telling her followers that she knows the claim is “not correct.”

Greene also supported QAnon, an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that alleges, among other things, that an alleged satanic pedophile ring of government officials are plotting against President Donald Trump and Republicans.

She also accused Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib during a visit to Washington, D.C., in February 2019 of trying to embed Sharia law into the United States.

