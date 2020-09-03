Kayleigh McEnany Opens White House Press Conference By Playing Pelosi Salon Video On Loop

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany began Thursday’s press conference by playing a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi receiving a coronavirus restriction-violating haircut on a loop.

The White House has blasted Pelosi for her now-viral salon visit on Monday, arguing it is emblematic of what they say is Pelosi’s unwillingness to work with President Donald Trump and Republicans to provide coronavirus relief. Congress is currently out of session, leading Trump to attempt to enact coronavirus relief through executive action.

“Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was; she was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people,” McEnany said. “Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco at a hair salon, where she was indoors even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service. Apparently, the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.” (RELATED: Mayor Of Philadelphia, Where You Can’t Dine Indoors, Spotted Dining Indoors Next State Over)

.@PressSec rips into Nancy Pelosi for her trip to the hair salon: “Nancy Pelosi is holding up $1.3 trillion in relief for the American people, while getting special access to the very kind of small businesses that the money would support.” pic.twitter.com/NQ4rlNgCGQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

“It is stunningly hypocritical that Speaker Pelosi continues to hold up $1.3 trillion dollars in coronavirus aid while getting special access to the very businesses it would help,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews told the Daily Caller on Wednesday. “However, while she continues to abdicate in her most basic responsibility to the nation during this unprecedented pandemic, Americans can rest assured that President Trump will continue to deliver critically needed relief to the American people.”

Trump has issued a number of executive orders and other measures in recent weeks aimed coronavirus relief, including banning evictions, enacting a payroll tax cut, and extending paycheck protection for workers and small businesses.

It is unclear whether the orders will stand up in court, however, as many argue Trump doesn’t have the authority to sidestep Congress in such a drastic manner, the LA Times reported.