REPORT: Trump Admin Seeking To Prevent Evictions For American Making Under $99k

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to prevent the eviction of any U.S. citizen making less than $99k per year as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

While the President of the United States does not have the authority under normal circumstances to put a wholesale ban on evicting tenants from their residences, the administration reportedly hopes to use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s quarantine guidelines to effectively prevent evictions. (EXCLUSIVE REPORT: The Inside Story Of How The Trump Team Is Rebuilding Our Supply Chain Preparedness)

If Trump’s gambit works, individuals making less than $99k and couples making less than $198k would be protected from evictions, so long as they are likely to become homeless if evicted, according to Bloomberg.

Trump has increasingly resorted to executive action to address the pandemic after the issue left Congress in gridlock last month. Trump has signed several executive orders aimed at shoring up finances for small businesses and keeping individual Americans afloat as state government across the country are forcing companies to remain closed.