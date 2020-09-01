REPORT: Trump Admin Seeking To Prevent Evictions For American Making Under $99k

President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to prevent the eviction of any U.S. citizen making less than $99k per year as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

While the President of the United States does not have the authority under normal circumstances to put a wholesale ban on evicting tenants from their residences, the administration reportedly hopes to use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s quarantine guidelines to effectively prevent evictions. (EXCLUSIVE REPORT: The Inside Story Of How The Trump Team Is Rebuilding Our Supply Chain Preparedness)

We’ll have to look closely at details, but this looks like a really big deal. Trump admin blocking evictions for ppl earning under $99K/year — covering most of 40 million renters — as fears of national eviction crisis grew. https://t.co/TmXjXKKqCY — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 1, 2020

If Trump’s gambit works, individuals making less than $99k and couples making less than $198k would be protected from evictions, so long as they are likely to become homeless if evicted, according to Bloomberg.

Trump has increasingly resorted to executive action to address the pandemic after the issue left Congress in gridlock last month. Trump has signed several executive orders aimed at shoring up finances for small businesses and keeping individual Americans afloat as state government across the country are forcing companies to remain closed.