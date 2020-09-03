Ohio School Bans Thin Blue Line Flag, County Commissioner Says Superintendent Should Step Down

An Ohio county commissioner asked a superintendent on Tuesday to step down for banning thin blue line flags from “pre-game activities,” according to letters obtained by a local NBC affiliate.
Geauga County Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri criticized Superintendent Michael Hanlon Jr.’s announcement that thin blue line flags would be prohibited from school activities after members of the Chardon football team carried one onto the field before a Friday game, 3WKYC Studios reported. (RELATED: Barista Fired For Video Instructing How To Make ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Drink Including Bleach)
“By honoring our first responders these young men expressed gratitude, care and love for our community and our county. Your letter sickens me and so many others that have reached out to me and expressed the same disgust with your inability to stand up and recognize their patriotism,” Spidalieri said in his letter.
Ohio Fraternal Order of Police calls on Chardon schools to reconsider ban on ‘thin blue line’ flag https://t.co/QOzxLM5ChD
— News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) September 3, 2020
The Chardon Local School District Board of Education and Geauga County Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.
