Trump Petitions Iran To Rescind Death Sentence For Champion Wrestler Charged With Taking Part In 2018 Protest

President Donald Trump asked the “leaders of Iran” Thursday to stay the execution of Navid Afkarai, a champion Iranian wrestler sentenced to 74 lashes and death for taking part in 2018 protests against the regime.

“Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets,” Trump tweeted. “They were protesting the ‘country’s worsening economic situation and inflation.’ To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you!” (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Seemed To Suggest North Carolina Residents Should Vote By Absentee Ballot And In Person — Here’s The White House’s Response)

Trump additionally tagged Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White, who recently delivered another endorsement of the president at last week’s Republican National Convention, in the tweet.

Fox News reports that Afkarai was allegedly tortured by Iranian and confessed to charges under false pretenses. Both of his brothers also received sentences of 74 lashes and decades in prison as a result of the sham trial process.