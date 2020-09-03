Politics

Trump Petitions Iran To Rescind Death Sentence For Champion Wrestler Charged With Taking Part In 2018 Protest

US President Donald Trump speaks to officials during a roundtable discussion on community safety, at Mary D. Bradford High School in in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. - Trump said Tuesday on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of "domestic terror" committed by violent mobs. "These are not acts of peaceful protest but really domestic terror," Trump said, describing multiple nights of angry demonstrations last week after a white police officer in Kenosha shot a black man in the back at close range. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump asked the “leaders of Iran” Thursday to stay the execution of Navid Afkarai, a champion Iranian wrestler sentenced to 74 lashes and death for taking part in 2018 protests against the regime.

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 02: President Donald Trump speaks to a small crowd outside the USS North Carolina on September 2, 2020 in Wilmington, North Carolina. President Donald Trump visited the port city for a brief ceremony designating Wilmington as the nation's first WWII Heritage City. The title is in honor of the area's efforts during WWII. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

“Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets,” Trump tweeted. “They were protesting the ‘country’s worsening economic situation and inflation.’ To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you!” (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Seemed To Suggest North Carolina Residents Should Vote By Absentee Ballot And In Person — Here’s The White House’s Response)

Trump additionally tagged Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White, who recently delivered another endorsement of the president at last week’s Republican National Convention, in the tweet.

Fox News reports that Afkarai was allegedly tortured by Iranian and confessed to charges under false pretenses. Both of his brothers also received sentences of 74 lashes and decades in prison as a result of the sham trial process.