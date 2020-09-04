US

25-Year Veteran Cleveland Police Officer Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times

(Photo by Ricky Rhodes/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Contributor
A 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department died Thursday evening after being shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Detective James Skernivitz was shot multiple times while in his car and then crashed, according to Fox8. Skernivitz was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to ABC5.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer said the shooting happened in the Stockyard neighborhood near West 65th Street and Storer around 10 p.m., according to Fox8. Police say another individual at the incident was also shot and killed but was not a suspect, according to ABC5.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest in the line of duty,” said Police Chief Calvin Williams on Friday, according to Fox8. (RELATED: Victim Of Rioting Says She Is Being Threatened For Helping Police Find People Who Destroyed Her Store)

“We definitely need the prayers of the people in the city. This officer was out doing what all officers do — trying to protect the people, the city — and he gave his life so we ask that you kind of give his family a little room,” Williams said, per ABC5.

FBI Cleveland is offering a reward to anyone who can help them find the suspect, who has not yet been identified.

The Cleveland Police are also asking anyone with information to report it to the department.