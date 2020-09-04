Richard Grenell Bashes Journalists’ Knowledge Of Newly Announced Serbia-Kosovo Deal

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell went after journalists for their lines of questioning on the newly announced agreement between Serbia and Kosovo to normalize economic activity in a press conference Friday from the White House.

The press conference featured National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as well as Grenell. Grenell’s complaint about journalistic inquiry into Kosovo and Serbia came after reporters asked the administration representatives questions regarding other foreign policy topics such as China and other foreign policy topics unrelated to the Kosovo-Serbia agreement.

Instead of being asked about the agreement to normalize economic relations between the two countries of former Yugoslavia, an agreement Trump called a “breakthrough,” a member of the press corps. asked Grenell about the Trump Administration’s initiative to decriminalize homosexuality around the world. Before the journalist could finish the question, Grenell waved off the question and said, “I’m just going to talk about Kosovo and Serbia.”

Another great day for peace with Middle East – Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Grenell went on to blast reporters, questioning their historical knowledge of the two countries’ relations and the gravity of the agreement between them. “I don’t know if you can find it on a map, but this is atrocious. I have to tell you guys. You might be too young to understand what this issue is about, maybe the older journalists should step up and say this is a big deal. This is a big issue. I’m astounded that what happens in Washington DC, and especially in this room. I got to tell you, get substantive. Maybe it’s too complicated of an issue for you all.” (RELATED: Kushner Says ‘Very Good Chance’ More Israel Peace Deals Will Be Announced Before Election)

“Let’s take a little time to talk about this 21 year issue,” Grenell remarked. “I mean 21 years–you– we’re getting the same questions that are all politics. I don’t–you guys don’t understand what’s happening outside of Washington DC. People aren’t listening to you anymore,” he continued, ”It’s really a crisis in journalism, and I think it’s because people are too young to understand issues like Kosovo and Serbia. How about a substantive question?”

Jeff Mason of Reuters shot back, saying, “I don’t think any of us came here for a lecture about our questioning.”

“Okay well I didn’t come here to not talk about anything about Kosovo and Serbia,” Grenell responded.

I’m not paid. You get this advice for FREE! You are welcome. https://t.co/NBZssPM6G0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 4, 2020

Mason continued with his question on whether or not the deal really was “full economic normalization,” Grenell flipped the question back on Mason, saying, “what’s your definition of full?” Grenell went on to say, “I think it’s incredible economic normalization. Air, rail, motor, opening borders, a whole bunch of industries, so, again, I don’t know what’s missing.”