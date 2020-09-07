‘Stop Using My Image’: Wounded Vet Says Trump Never Called Him ‘Loser,’ Demands His Face Be Taken Off ‘Propaganda’

Four-tour Iraq War veteran and comedian Bobby Henline demanded Monday that people stop using his image for “propaganda.”

Within a day of a report from The Atlantic claiming that President Donald Trump had called wounded veterans “losers” and saying that no one wanted to see them, Henline’s face appeared on anti-Trump memes that used that message. (RELATED: Trump Introduces Iwo Jima Veterans At Colorado Rally — One Chants ‘USA! USA!’ Along With The Crowd)

“Are we done lying to people yet?” he asked in a video Monday, demanding that his face not be used in “propaganda” to promote that agenda.

WATCH:

“People, stop using me for your propaganda, for your agenda. I’m not here for that,” Henline said. “I don’t know what Trump said, but I’m sure he didn’t call me a loser. I didn’t hear him call me a loser, so this has got to stop. Stop using my image.” (RELATED: Here Are All The People Close To Trump Who Have Gone On The Record Denying The Atlantic Story)

Henline then asked for help in calling attention to the situation, adding, “Fox News, call me. Somebody, let’s get this out there on a bigger platform so people would know not to use me — not to put a face to whatever this is they think he said. It’s ridiculous.”

“Let’s stop the sh*t, let’s move on,” Henline concluded. “I’m not part of all this.”