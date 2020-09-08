Report: San Francisco Opens Gyms For City Employees — Private Gyms Still In Lockdown

The city of San Francisco reportedly has opened gyms for public employees for months while private gyms remain in lockdown at least until the end of September.

“It’s shocking, it’s infuriating,” Daniele Rabkin from Crossfit Golden Gate told NBC Bay Area in response to the seeming coronavirus lockdown disparity.

Rabkin said that she has asked police officers that she knows if they were looking for a gym, and according to NBC, the police officers said they already had access to the San Francisco Police Department gym — as long as members obeyed the pandemic rules. (RELATED: Crowd Cheers As NJ Clop Allows Gym To Reopen Despite Notifying Owner Of Lockdown Violation)

“It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do,” Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro told NBC.

“What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe,” said Karraker. “So at this point, we’re just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have.” (RELATED: ‘He Will Be Cited Every Day’: California Gym Owner Opens Up Shop Just Days After Being Arrested For Opening)

The police aren’t the only city employees allowed to the gym while private citizens are not, according to NBC: so are judges, lawyers, bailiffs, and paralegals.

Locking down gyms during the coronavirus pandemic has generated pushback and even arrest from fitness center owners who argue it is no more dangerous to work out than shopping at a grocery or liquor store.