Plane Takes Off From Tennessee Highway After Refueling

A plane took off from a Tennessee highway Tuesday after an emergency landing near Washington Pike, according to police.

“A small plane made an emergency landing after running out of gas on I-640 East around Washington Pike. No injuries reported, no vehicles were hit and the plane is not damaged. Two lanes of eastbound traffic remain open on I-640,” the Knoxville Police Department tweeted.

The plane was a four-passenger aircraft carrying two people, according to a press release provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The pilot told officials he had began [sic] his flight from Sky Ranch Airport near Alcoa Highway, in route [sic] to Island Home Airport in South Knoxville when he realized he didn’t have enough fuel to make it to his destination,” the press release said.

“A friend of the pilot brought fuel to the aircraft, allowing the pilot to refuel. Officers from KPD, KCSO and TDOT blocked the interstate giving the pilot approximately 2000 feet to reach speed for flight to occur,” the press release continued.

Police spokesman Scott Erland told the Daily Caller News Foundation there were no reported injuries or damages.

“I do not know who owned the plane or if it was privately owned. I believe it took roughly 45 minutes from the time emergency crews responded to the scene for the plane to get refueled and back in the air,” Erland said.

