‘Serious Offense’: Dartmouth Reportedly Orders 23 Students To Quarantine After Party

Dartmouth College ordered 23 students to quarantine due to coronavirus concerns after they attended a party, per Valley News.

Tuck school of business Dean Matthew Slaughter said in a Saturday email that officials discovered a social gathering Friday night in a freshman dorm that was in “significant violation of multiple Dartmouth and Hanover public health requirements.” As a result, the college ordered 23 students to quarantine out of an “abundance of caution,” Dartmouth spokesperson Diana Lawrence said Tuesday according to Valley News.

At least 23 Tuck School of Business students are in quarantine after attending a party at a graduate school dormitory in an incident that @dartmouth officials said was a “serious offense” against #COVID19 precautions. https://t.co/CvJE8v4Wkz — Valley News (@VNewsUV) September 8, 2020

The students could face further disciplinary action depending on the outcome of the investigation, Lawrence noted.

The social gathering was “was a serious offense and threat to the well-being of our community,” Slaughter said. ”

It will be handled accordingly,” he added, saying that the investigation will be “thorough and expeditious.” (RELATED: University Of New Hampshire Fraternity Suspended After Party Linked To 11 New COVID Cases)

Students at Dartmouth are required to wear masks in common spaces, social distance, and are prohibited from having gatherings of more than 9 people, Valley News reported. The students at the party had already undergone coronavirus testing and finished a previous 14-day quarantine, Lawrence said.

The freshman dorm party isn’t the first incident in which Dartmouth students have been punished for breaking coronavirus rules. After “multiple policy violations” at the Phi Delta Alpha house, the fraternity was suspended pending an investigation by Dartmouth, Lawrence said according to Valley News.

A total of 34 students and one faculty member are in quarantine, Dartmouth said Monday.