Oklahoma Will Keep Coronavirus Testing Data Secret In Order To Maintain A ‘Competitive Advantage’

The Oklahoma Sooners will no longer release coronavirus testing data.

According to Jason Kersey, head coach Lincoln Riley will not make the testing information available in order to maintain a “competitive advantage.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lincoln Riley says OU won’t be releasing football COVID testing data moving forward because of “competitive advantage.” OU has decided to start treating these things like injuries when it comes to public disclosure. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) September 8, 2020

Well, I think we all knew coaches would start finding ways to use coronavirus to their advantage, and Lincoln is now on that train.

I can’t say I blame him for this decision at all. The less information your opponent knows, the better off you are. That’s just a fact.

Imagine if Oklahoma loses Spencer Rattler for a game because of coronavirus. If Texas knows that going into the game, then it changes everything.

If they don’t find out until Rattler doesn’t run out for the opening snap, then it’s going to be absolute chaos as Texas tries to scramble for a plan.

You simply can’t be tipping your cards to your opponent. If star players start testing positive, it has to be kept a secret from opponents until the final moment before the game starts. It’s without a doubt the best option on the table.

Anyone who disagrees with Riley’s decision just doesn’t know how to game plan in proper fashion.