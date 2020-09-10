REPORT: Chauncey Billups Is A Candidate To Be The Next Head Coach Of The Indiana Pacers

NBA legend Chauncey Billups might soon be a coach in the league.

According to ESPN, the Pacers are targeting Billups to potentially be the next head coach of the organization. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The retired point guard famously led the Detroit Pistons to a title, and was one of the most dominant players in the NBA in the early-2000s. He was an all-star five times and won the 2004 NBA Finals MVP.

I’d love to see Billups coaching in the NBA. When I was a little kid, he was one of my favorite players in the entire league.

I grew up a huge fan of the Pistons, and Billups was the face of the team when they were dominating the league.

Now, he’s been retired for several years, and is apparently looking to get a coaching job. I have no doubt that he’d be a hell of a coach.

Billups was a great leader as a player. I see no reason why he couldn’t do the same on the bench for the Pacers.

We’ll see if the legendary Pistons guard can snag the head coaching job for the Pacers, but he’ll certainly get a head coaching job eventually if he truly wants one.