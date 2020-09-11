DC Remembers 9/11 Virtually, Citing Coronavirus Concerns

Events observing the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks have largely been online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WTOP News reported.

An online memorial service for those who died in the days, months, and years after 9/11 was held by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum in D.C., WTOP reported.

“The memorial and museum are committed to honoring the memories of the brave men and women who gave their lives that day,” Museum CEO Marcia Ferranto said, WTOP reported.

“Currently, there’s more than 300 who have died since then. 9/11 continues to affect our lives today. People don’t realize — last year, we added an additional 17 names to the wall from 9/11,” Ferranto said, WTOP reported. “It’s going to continue for a long time — 9/11 and its effects on law enforcement and those first responders.”

The District of Columbia is honoring its first responders who risked their lives on 9/11, 19 years ago. Click to watch the event live:https://t.co/01chSJS2c5 — WDVM-TV (@WDVMTV) September 11, 2020

The event was broadcast via Facebook live, WTOP reported. “We’re going to be starting about the same time as the towers went down,” Ferranto said, WTOP reported.

“So you will be watching us sort of going through that time period reading names of fallen officers. There will be a laying of wreaths in between each attack,” Ferranto said, WTOP reported.

A remembrance ceremony featured UN-1N “Huey” helicopter flyovers and a U.S. Air Force Band bugler at Joint Base Andrews at 8 a.m. Friday, WTOP reported. (RELATED: ISIS Celebrates 9/11 As ‘Pivotal Moment’ In First Statement Issued About The Attacks)

A virtual, prerecorded remembrance ceremony was held on the city of Arlington, Virginia’s website Friday morning, officials said the event was moved online due to the coronavirus.

“The ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Justin Wilson, City Manager Mark Jinks and representatives from the fire department, police department and sheriff’s office. The tribute will also include the ‘Return to Quarters’ bell-ringing ceremony,” according to the city’s website.

The Colors were presented and a wreath was placed at the Bozman Government Center by the Arlington County Public Safety Combined Honor Guard, WTOP reported.

The program was broadcast on cable and online at 9:30 a.m. and a moment of silence was held at 9:37 a.m. when one of the planes hit the Pentagon, WTOP reported.

Bolster The Blue and the Virginia Women For Trump are hosting a tribute in honor of those directly involved or impacted by 9/11 in Franconia, Virginia, at the Franconia District Police Station at 6 p.m.

