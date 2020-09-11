Pro Golfer John Daly Reveals Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

Pro golfer John Daly revealed he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The two-time major winner has undergone a procedure to have the cancer removed, according to an interview published Thursday by the Golf Channel. Daly claimed that, despite the surgery, there is still a high chance the cancer could return.

Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this! It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over! #gripitandripityall — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 11, 2020

“[The doctor] said there’s an 85 percent chance it comes back,” Daly told the outlet. “I’ve got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again. It’s probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don’t know.”

“Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details,” he continued. “But it doesn’t look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.”

Daly tweeted a statement out to his fans on his Twitter account. (RELATED: Trump Golfs With John Daly)

“Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this!” Daly tweeted. “It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over!”

Daly has suffered other injuries and health issues throughout his golf career including a recurring knee injury, according to CNN.

During his 33-year-long professional golf career, Daly has won five PGA Tour titles.