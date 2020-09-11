Medal Of Honor Recipient Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne Might Be The Greatest Bada$$ On The Planet

Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne is one of the greatest heroes to ever live.

Payne, who joined the military in the aftermath of 9/11, will be awarded the highest military honor Friday by President Trump for his actions during a 2015 hostage rescue mission in Iraq against ISIS. The mission would be the same mission that Master Sgt. Josh Wheeler died on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following his trip to Shanksville, PA, to commemorate 9/11, POTUS will award the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne at the WH — Payne is the first living Delta Force member recipient and the first ever recipient from Operation Inherent Resolve (campaign against ISIS) — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 11, 2020

I’ve heard some insane details about missions carried about by the United States military, and this one from Payne, who is a member of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, ranks right among the best.

According to the Army, Payne, who has been identified by some as a member of Delta Force, rescued 70 hostages who were awaiting execution by ISIS on October 22 near Hawija, Iraq.

The details are downright absurd. Payne rushed through buildings under heavy fire, multiple suicide vests went off and he put himself at risk to cut doors open to free the hostages.

In case you thought this was a simple snatch and grab, it most certainly wasn’t. According to the Army, Payne re-entered the dangerous scene multiple times to save every single hostage. The Army wrote:

With disregard for his own safety, Payne then reentered the building two more times to ensure every hostage was out. One of those times he had to forcibly remove one of the hostages who had been too frightened to move during the chaotic scene, he said.