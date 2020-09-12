‘TOTAL CON JOB’: Trump Rips Biden Ad Highlighting Allegations That Trump Insulted Veterans

President Donald Trump ripped an attack ad Saturday from former Vice President Joe Biden highlighting a report from The Atlantic that alleged the president has insulted U.S. veterans.

Trump sent the tweet minutes after landing in Nevada for a campaign rally Saturday evening, calling the Biden campaign ad the “most vicious TV commercial I have ever seen.” The ad relates to a recent anonymously sourced story in The Atlantic alleging Trump routinely disrespected U.S. soldiers who died in the service of their country.

Just landed in Nevada but while on Air Force One watched most vicious TV commercial I have ever seen. Pathetic Joe’s people placed an unsourced ad where they have me saying unthinkable things about soldiers while standing over their graves. It is a MADE UP LIE. A TOTAL CON JOB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Trump also addressed the ad during his remarks in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“He’s a pathetic human being for allowing that ad,” Trump said of Biden. “After I saw that ad I don’t have to be nice anymore… Joe Biden is shot let’s face it.”

Biden’s campaign first released the ad on September 4, with Biden tweeting out “Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them.” (RELATED: Legendary Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz Defends ‘Fighting Irish,’ Says Name Originated When ND Fought The KKK)

Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them. pic.twitter.com/hcX9hGgdm5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 4, 2020

Trump’s campaign lawyers have reportedly demanded that Biden take down the ad, saying the Atlantic story has been debunked, according to the Federalist.

“Mr. Biden and the Biden Campaign should immediately cease and desist using the False and Misleading Ad and issue a public apology to the millions of servicemembers whose morale Mr. Biden is attempting to damage by posting the False and Misleading Ad in the first place,” the Trump campaign told Biden in a letter on Saturday.