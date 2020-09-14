Bar Refaeli Sentenced To Community Service After Pleading Guilty To Tax Evasion

Supermodel Bar Refaeli was sentenced to nine months of community service after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Refaeli’s mother was sentenced to 16 months in prison for her role in the tax evasion, according to an article published Sunday by the Associated Press. The pair was also fined $1.5 million on top of the back taxes they already owe, the outlet reported. The supermodel’s mother will begin serving out her prison sentence next week.

Refaeli and her mother were accused of avoiding paying taxes on $7.2 million worth of income by lying about where the model lived while she was traveling as an international model, according to the outlet.

Refaeli’s family claimed the model lived overseas during the years of 2009 until 2012. Her mother, who acted as the model’s agent, was charged with failure to report income, avoiding paying taxes and aiding someone else in evading tax payments. (RELATED: Israeli Model Bar Refaeli Convicted Of Tax Evasion)

In some ways, I feel bad for Refaeli because she reportedly didn’t really have any idea that this was all going on. However, you can’t not pay your taxes, especially on $7.2 million. That’s a ton of money.

She only has to do nine months of community service. That isn’t too terrible and is honestly a pretty light sentence. Her mom, however, didn’t get off very easy.