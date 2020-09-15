‘An Existential Threat’: Catholic Group Launches $9.7 Million Campaign To ‘Expose Biden’s Anti-Catholic Record’

A Catholic advocacy group launched a $9.7 million campaign against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday to “expose Biden’s anti-Catholic record.”

Catholic Vote, a national faith-based advocacy organization, will target Catholic voters in swing states in efforts to “expose Joe Biden’s anti-Catholic record and policy agenda” ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to a Catholic Vote press release.

The advocacy group also released a comprehensive report on Biden’s political career examining where the former vice president stands on religious liberty, abortion, judges, education, and other significant Catholic issues. (RELATED: Media Calls Biden A ‘Devout Catholic.’ Where Does He Actually Stand With The Catholic Church?)

“Joe Biden’s record makes clear he will not protect our Catholic values or defend our way of life,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said in a statement. “For Catholics who cherish the Faith and their freedom to live it, a Biden presidency represents an existential threat.”

“Catholics are less focused on Joe Biden’s claims about his personal faith, and instead on what his policies would do to the culture, and their freedom to live out their own beliefs,” Burch added. (RELATED: ‘Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket In American History’: Pro-Life Groups Condemn Biden VP Kamala Harris)

The campaign kicks off this week with a $350,000 digital ad buy in both Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to Catholic Vote. The ad, titled “Indispensable,” highlights Biden’s positions on abortion and says that “Joe Biden would force American Catholics to pay for abortions, sacrificing his Catholic values, to kneel before the leftist mob.”

WATCH:

The ad quotes Sister Dede Byrne, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, about abortion.

“A sacred belief,” the narrator says. “An indispensable truth. Catholics everywhere know all life is sacred.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Biden has frequently interacted with Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, The Washington Post reported. He was the first Catholic to become vice president, according to the publication, and was reportedly spotted holding rosary beads during the 2011 raid on Osama Bin Laden.

“My religion is just an enormous sense of solace,” Biden said in 2015, discussing the tragic deaths of his wife and daughter in a 1972 car accident as well as the death of his son Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015.

“What my faith has done is it sort of takes everything about my life with my parents and my siblings and all the comforting things and all the good things that have happened, have happened around the culture of my religion and the theology of my religion, and I don’t know how to explain it more than that,” Biden added.

Despite Biden’s frequent references to his faith, the former vice president has drawn criticism for supporting and advocating for policies that the Catholic Church explicitly opposes, such as abortion and same-sex marriage.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.