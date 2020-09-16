Western Illinois University Locks Down After Student Allegedly Shot His Roommate, Fled

Western Illinois University cancelled all classes and locked down Wednesday morning after a student reportedly shot and wounded his roommate Tuesday night, according to the school.

Kavion Poplous, an 18-year-old student, allegedly shot his roommate around 10:30 p.m. before fleeing the scene, according to a university statement reported by ABC News. An arrest warrant has been issued for Poplous on charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, the school said in a statement. (RELATED: Fordham University Punishes Student For Picture Of Gun In Off-Campus Home

“The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb and then transferred to another hospital. He is currently out of surgery; however, his condition is not known at this time,” the statement read.

All classes scheduled at Western Illinois University Wednesday, Sept. 16 have been canceled. This includes online and in-person classes at both the Macomb and Moline campuses, as well as extension classes. — Western Illinois University (@WesternILUniv) September 16, 2020

Investigators have yet to determine the motive for the shooting, but believe it was an isolated incident — the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, per the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.