Harris Faulkner Responds To Awkward Moment On ‘Outnumbered’ With Newt Gingrich

Harris Faulkner, co-host of the Fox News program “Outnumbered,” addressed an argument that occurred on the show’s Wednesday panel between former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and other panelists, specifically Melissa Francis and Marie Harf, Thursday.

“So, we had a little incident on the show yesterday that was not smooth,” Faulkner said. “And while I was leading that segment we had interruptions and I sat silently while all of that played out, also not ideal.”

“Our guest, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak with the openness and respect that this show is all about, was interrupted,” she continued. “Do we debate with fire here? Yes! But we must also give each other the space to express ourselves. As the only original member of this six-year-old amazing daytime ride known as Outnumbered — I especially want to rock and roll with every voice and perspective at the table.” (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Says ‘George-Soros-Elected’ DA’s Responsible For Unrest)

Faulkner concluded by saying, “We don’t censor on this show.”

The awkward moment Wednesday arose when Gingrich said much of the unrest plaguing major American cities can be laid at the feet of “George-Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up.” Gingrich has previously made the argument on other Fox News programs.

Gingrich said they were, “the number one problem in almost all these cities” experiencing unrest.

Francis and Harf argued that Soros had no place in the conversation. Gingrich then asked “so, it’s verboten?” Awkward silence ensued.