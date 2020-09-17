Lindsey Graham’s Opponent Says He Raised $1M In One Day After Poll Showed A Tied Race

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison says he raised $1 million dollars after a poll was released Wednesday showing the two were tied in the Senate race.

“Y’all, I am speechless. We have raised over $1 MILLION in the last 24 hours,” Harrison tweeted Thursday. “This campaign is powered by you. It is funded by you. It is inspired by you. Together, we are going to make history in 47 days. We are going to beat @LindseyGrahamSC,” Harrison continued.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found Graham and Harrison were tied at 48 percent support among likely South Carolina voters. According to The Hill, Graham had raised more money than Harrison has of July, by around $5 million.

“Lindsey Graham just retire now because we’ve raised $500k today challenge,” Harrison tweeted Wednesday. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says Kamala Harris Will Be A ‘Formidable Opponent’)

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted from September 10-14. 969 likely voters were questioned. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.