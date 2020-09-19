Visibly Upset MSNBC Guest Takes A Swig Of Wine On Live TV During Discussion About SCOTUS Fight

New York Magazine writer Rebecca Traister took a swig of wine on air while discussing the upcoming fight over a potential installment of a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he will pursue the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg, who passed away Friday night from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Traister insisted Democrats “fight” any potential nomination during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes.”

“This moment should not be a moment at which anybody thinks it is over,” she said, visibly upset. “That’s an instinct I have had it within the past hour. One of the easiest things to think in this moment is well, that’s it, it is done. Right? It cannot be. It is only done if everybody says well it’s done, there is nothing we can do.”

Discussing the “fight that has to happen,” Traister pointed to “how hard Republicans were willing to fight to get what they wanted” in 2016.

"What those of us who are horrified in this moment has to be ready to do and willing to do is think about creative, energetic driven ways to maintain the fight to keep this rollback from happening," she continued.

Hayes then switched the screen to McConnell’s statement and discussed it. When the camera panned back to Traister, she could be seen drinking from a glass of wine.