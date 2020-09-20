Pelosi Refuses To Rule Out Trump, Barr Impeachment To Disrupt Supreme Court Nomination

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to rule out the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr in order to derail a Supreme Court nomination.

Pelosi spoke Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week,” saying that Democrats would not be setting aside any of the “arrows in our quiver” going into the last days before the November 3 election.(RELATED: ‘What Do You Know?’: Trump Scolds Fox Reporter For Saying There Was ‘No Hope’ Of Deal With Pelosi, Schumer)

WATCH:

Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi about the possibility that the Senate could attempt to push a nominee through in a lame duck session in the event that former Vice President Joe Biden won and the balance shifted in the Senate.

“So what can you do then? Some have mentioned the possibility, if they try to push through a nominee in a lame duck session that you and the House can move to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination,” Stephanopoulos said.

“Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” Pelosi replied, accusing Trump and “his henchmen” of saying that they would not accept the results of the election and adding that she believed that late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want them to prioritize protecting the integrity of the election.

“But to be clear, you’re not taking any arrows out of your quiver, you’re not ruling anything out,” Stephanopoulos pressed Pelosi again.

“Good morning. Sunday morning,” Pelosi laughed. “We have a responsibility. We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. That is — when we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”