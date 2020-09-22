‘McConnell Is An Absolute Gangster’: Meghan McCain Says Republicans Should Replace RBG, But Beware

Meghan McCain said Tuesday on “The View” that she believed Republicans should go forward with plans to nominate and confirm a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

McCain explained that she had never even considered a scenario where Republicans did not push to replace Ginsburg, who passed away Friday from metastatic pancreatic cancer. But she also warned that Democrats would not take that quietly and there would eventually be a “payout.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Completely Radicalized’: Meghan McCain Says Kavanaugh Hearings ‘Changed The Game’)

Whoopi Goldberg tossed the question to co-host Sunny Hostin first, asking whether she thought Democrats had any “moves” left that could stall the Republicans in their efforts to replace Ginsburg.

“I don’t think there are any moves left. I think the Republicans will push this nomination forward and I think they’ll push the nominee through,” Hostin replied, adding that she only hoped there was sufficient time to properly vet the nominee.

“So, Meghan, what’s your take on this? Do you think this is inevitable?” Goldberg pivoted to McCain.

“Yeah. When RBG died, I was texting some of my liberal friends, ‘it’s happening,’ and ‘it’s gonna happen.’ McConnell is an absolute gangster when it comes to the Supreme Court and I never thought it was even an option not to have it happen. Apologies to everyone upset over it,” McCain said, but then she offered a warning as well.

“My concern is when we inevitably lose the Senate, which is more than likely going to happen, what happens when Democrats possibly are in power and you have a Biden presidency and Democrats running the Senate. There’s a lot — this may be worth it to Republicans. I’m one of those people that think it probably is,” she said. “Don’t think there’s not gonna be a payout on the other end.”

McCain went on to mention Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic who has been touted as a likely choice for President Donald Trump, saying that she was worried about how the attacks against her might materialize.

“The Amy Coney Barrett rhetoric that is going around her right now, about her being Catholic and her being a mom of seven, I implore the media to be careful with this. Sixty-four percent of Americans identify as Christians, and when you start talking about Christian women like we’re all commanders wives in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ — which is something that has been happening to me since yesterday,” McCain concluded. She said that such narratives could drive more conservative Democrats and Christians away from Biden in the final weeks before the election.