‘I Was Completely Radicalized’: Meghan McCain Says Kavanaugh Hearings ‘Changed The Game’ For Republicans

Meghan McCain said Monday that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings had “changed the game” for many Republicans.

McCain added that she herself had been “completely radicalized” by Kavanaugh’s 2018 testimony, saying that she believed it would color the way a lot of Republicans saw the next confirmation battle. And that battle, to fill the seat vacated when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last Friday, could unfold even as the November election approaches. (RELATED: ‘It Wasn’t Just President Trump’: Meghan McCain Says People Don’t Trust Coronavirus ‘Experts’ Because They Lied Too)

WATCH:

McCain began by saying that a quick confirmation had really only been made possible by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid when he scrapped the judicial filibuster and argued that the potential for contested election results made the possibility of a split 4-4 court even more problematic.

McCain then pivoted to McConnell, who denied a hearing to former President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016, saying that she understood why her cohosts on “The View” and other critics would call him a hypocrite for choosing to move forward to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

“I hear what you guys are saying about hypocrisy, and I hear it and receive it, but he is someone that — he only cares about this. This is, like, his core issue. He does not want to run for president. He doesn’t want to seek higher office, and if everybody doesn’t think he has been preparing for this exact scenario, they’re just a little naive,” she explained.

“I honestly think, because I have been talking about this all weekend, that Kavanaugh really changed the game for a lot of Republicans, myself included,” McCain continued. “I was completely radicalized by the experience of watching him testify. I mean, there were accusations of him being someone who was part of a gang-rape gang, and accusations that were completely baseless, and it has shown that Democrats on their side will do anything and everything to smear any conservative.”

McCain went on to mention Judge Amy Coney Barrett, one of the women considered to be a frontrunner for the nomination, and predicted that it was only a matter of time before the ugly attacks against her began to fly.

“My last and final point is this has turned the election back into battleground core meat and potato issues and if you are pro-life, like I am and 47% of the country is, it becomes a reason for you to support President Trump if you were someone that was wavering,” McCain concluded.