Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Scheduled For Senate Confirmation Hearing

A Senate nomination hearing for the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf’s formal confirmation is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Fox News reported.

Wolf was nominated for the position by President Donald Trump in November, who said in August that Wolf should have “acting” removed from his title, Fox reported. Since an official appointment requires confirmation from the Senate, Wolf will face questions from the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee to begin the process.

“I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump said on Aug. 25. “Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!”

Panelists from the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee will question Wolf, including the Committee’s Republican Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Fox reported.

Other Republicans on the panel include Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, Wyoming Sen. Michael Enzi, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Fox reported.

Democrat panelists include Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Hampshire Sen. Margaret Hassan, Delaware Sen. Thomas Carper, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Nevada Sen Jacky Rosen, Fox reported. (RELATED: DHS Tells Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler To Ask For Help With Rioters Or Feds ‘Will Have No Choice But To Protect’ Americans)

When Trump announced that he intended to formally nominate Wolf to the permanent position, Peters said he had “serious questions” about Wolf’s ability to perform the job, Roll Call reported.

