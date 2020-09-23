Russian Government Critic Released From Hospital After Allegedly Being Poisoned

A critic of the Russian government was released from a hospital after allegedly being poisoned, according to Reuters.

Alexei Navalny made his first public appearance Wednesday, after being transported to a hospital in Berlin when he fell ill on a flight in Russia, Reuters reported. The German government said tests found Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent.

Britain said the Kremlin used the same poison on a former double agent and his daughter in England two years ago, Reuters reported. The substance was developed by the Soviet Union in the late 20th century.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities are happy Navlany is getting better and is welcome in Russia.

“After 32 days in the hospital, doctors decided that further recovery does not require in-patient care, but a normal life. Walking, spending time with my family. Immersing myself in a daily routine,” Navalny wrote on Instagram, Reuters reported.

“My plans are so far simple: (go to) the physiotherapist every day. Possibly a rehabilitation centre. Stand on one leg. Regaining complete control over my fingers. Maintain my balance,” Navalny continued, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Alexei Navalny Is Out Of A Coma And Recovering After Poisoning, German Hospital Says)

