Man Who Allegedly Drove Into A Group Of Protesters Used The Family Vineyard As A ‘Tactical Training Camp,’ Stockpiled Weapons, Authorities Say

A man who used his family’s vineyard to prepare for “civil disorders” and allegedly drove through peaceful protesters in May was arrested for gun-related offenses, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, was charged with conspiring to transport firearms across lines and making a false statement in the acquisition of firearms, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Hung was arrested for driving his truck into a crowd of protesters in Pasadena, California on May 31, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Authorities found a loaded semiautomatic handgun, multiple loaded high-capacity magazines, an 18-inch machete, $3,200 in cash, a long metal pipe, and a megaphone while searching Hung’s truck, according to the Justice Department. FBI agent Diamond Outlaw said several flags representing right-wing extremist groups were attached to Hung’s truck, NBC News reported.

Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, was busted Wednesday on gun crimes stemming from him driving into a demonstration May 31 in Pasadena, according to a federal criminal complaint.https://t.co/yFzchP9HaM — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) September 24, 2020

A friend of Hung’s allegedly purchased the handgun for him in Oregon before bringing it to California where he falsely represented that he was the transferee, according to the Justice Department. Hung and his friend allegedly conspired to transport the gun to California and kept it at Hung’s home before taking it to the protest.

Hung reportedly used his family’s vineyard in San Marino, California, to store firearms and tactical equipment and as a “training camp to prepare to engage in civil disorders,” according to the Justice Department. (RELATED: 36 Virginians’ Firearms Seized Under New Law)

Hung faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted, according to the Justice Department.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.