‘More Fitting To Be Asked Of Democrats’: Kayleigh McEnany Flips Question About ‘Peaceful Transfer Of Power’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that Democrats were the ones who needed to answer questions about accepting a peaceful transfer of power after the election.

ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked whether Trump would accept the results of the election, following up on a Wednesday evening question from Playboy’s Brian Karem on the same topic. (RELATED: Pelosi Accuses Trump Of ‘Trying To Have The Constitution Of The United States Swallow Clorox’)

WATCH:

“I wanted you to clarify something the president said yesterday. If he loses this election, can you assure us that there will be a peaceful transfer of power?” Karl asked.

McEnany asked whether Karl was referring to “the question asked by the Playboy reporter,” adding, “He was asked, win, lose, or draw, whether he would accept the transfer of power. I’m not entirely sure if he won why he would accept transfer of power.”

Karl tried again, asking, “He was asked a simple question if the president loses this election, will this president assure us there will be a peaceful transfer of power?”

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” McEnany replied. “But I think that your question is more fitting to be asked of Democrats.”

McEnany went on to list several Democrats who had suggested that the results of the election would be questioned because they believed the only way for President Donald Trump to win reelection was to cheat.

“Then you have that beautiful quote from Hillary Clinton that ‘Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances,'” McEnany concluded. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden Should Not Concede Under Any Circumstances’: Hillary Clinton Says Biden Should Prepare For A Legal Battle)

The exchange that started all the confusion came from Playboy reporter Brian Karem at President Trump’s Wednesday evening press conference.