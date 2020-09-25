Women’s March Co-Founder Called Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron a ‘Sellout’ Following Cameron’s Decision Not To Charge Officers In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory called Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron a “sell-out negro” Friday after Cameron did not charge any officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages,” Mallory said during a news conference held by Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Taylor’s family.

“That is who you are, Daniel Cameron. You are a coward. You are a sellout. And you were used by the system to harm your own mama,” she continued.

Mallory’s language was similar to that used by an MSNBC guest Wednesday who said Cameron is not “kinfolk”.

“He does not speak for black folks,” Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant said while on MSNBC Live With Ayman Mohyeldin. “He is skinfolk, but he is not kinfolk. Just because he is up there with a black face does not mean he speaks for us.”

“This was not a tragedy, this was a murder. He should be ashamed of himself.”

Cameron announced Wednesday that a grand jury chose not to indict two of the three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor and that his office would not seek charges. Former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. (RELATED: Police Release Report From Breonna Taylor’s Death, List Injuries As ‘None’ Despite Her Reportedly Being Shot 8 Times)

Cameron said the other two officers were “justified in their use of force” after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police.

Cameron also warned people to not react based on emotion, saying “mob justice is not justice.”

The decision follows a long investigation into Taylor’s death.

Three LMPD officers executed a search warrant on Taylor in March. Police busted down the door after having announced themselves, according to police. Walker said he was unaware of who entered the apartment, claiming he did not hear the officers announce themselves. Walker then fired at the officers, prompting them to return fire. Taylor was shot and killed.

Her death sparked national outcry and protests.

Louisville settled with Taylor’s family for $12 million while the police department enforced new reforms.

However, this isn’t the first time Mallory has come under fire. In 2019, Mallory defended Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar after Omar was accused of anti-Semitism for tweeting that a pro-Israel lobbying group buys support from American politicians.

Mallory quickly jumped to Omar’s defense in a twitter thread.

“I can’t sit back silently as a Black woman and watch the attacks on @IlhanMN. I am sick and tired of watching Black and Brown women be used as scapegoats for white nationalism. Enough is a DAMN-NOUGH. We must all speak up and speak out.”

I can’t sit back silently as a Black woman and watch the attacks on @IlhanMN. I am sick and tired of watching Black and Brown women be used as scapegoats for white nationalism. Enough is a DAMN-NOUGH. We must all speak up and speak out. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) February 12, 2019

Mallory also refused to denounce overt anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

“I have been caricatured as someone who is an uncritical supporter of Louis Farrakhan and his every word and deed. That is not true,” Mallory said during an interview with Elle. “Trust and believe, Minister Farrakhan is clear that I do not agree with everything that he says.”

Mallory went on to say that aside from the anti-Semitic leader, the Nation of Islam has been a force of good in the black community and that it “wouldn’t make sense” for her to disassociate with the organization just because she disagrees with the leaders rhetoric.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Women’s March for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.