‘So Much Chaos’: The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott Tells Martha MacCallum What It Was Like On The Ground In Kenosha During Shooting

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott discussed what she and Daily Caller chief video director Richie McGinniss witnessed Tuesday night during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night’s edition of “The Story” with Martha MacCallum

“There was so much chaos last night when this all happened,” Talcott said. “There were multiple gunshots … it seems to be coming from different directions. There was the first shooting in which a man was shot in the head, and my coworker, Richie McGinniss, actually helped carry him to a car and transport him to the hospital.”

“I was sort of across the street pretty close to where the gunshots rang out, and as soon as they started firing, my first thought was ‘I have to make sure my coworker is okay,’” Talcott told MacCallum.

Talcott said she ran towards the location of the shooting after the gunfire stopped, and she said she saw the alleged shooter run past her as she searched for McGinniss.

When she found McGinniss, McGinniss had taken “the shirt off his back to apply pressure to this man’s head wound, and picked him up, carried him across the street with some other men and loaded him into a car,” according to Talcott. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

“I think the adrenaline was pumping at that point and I was just more concerned for the safety of the team,” she continued. “And luckily we were all totally fine. Definitely a scary situation, but these things get out of control sometimes.”

McGinniss and Talcott’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed on social media, with tweets pouring in in support of the journalists risking their own safety.

Riots began Sunday night following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Officers shot Blake multiple times in the back as he walked to his car. Blake is reportedly in stable condition and is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father.