Paul Chryst Says He Has A ‘Hint Of Being A Fat Ass’

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst recently dropped an epic line about his weight.

The star football coach of the Badgers appeared on the “Wilde & Tausch” show for a Thursday interview, and was asked why he loves crewneck sweaters so much. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When you got a hint of being a fat ass, it’s got to be loose fitting and you can’t have it choking you like a turtleneck. Turtlenecks aren’t cool,” Chryst said when talking about what makes the perfect sweater.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“A good crew neck is pretty hard to beat.” ICYMI: #Badgers head coach Paul Chryst joined us today on @ESPNMadison & @ESPNMilwaukee, and he had answers for all of @jasonjwilde‘s fashion questions… FULL Interview on Wisconsin On-Demand: https://t.co/JBJu3f4euV pic.twitter.com/MvROZ4ZECY — Wilde & Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) September 24, 2020

This is honestly the most I’ve ever heard Paul Chryst ever open up. He’s not exactly a guy known for lighting up the cameras.

He’s known for winning football games, and I’d prefer him being known for that.

Having said that, Chryst going on a radio show and saying he has a “hint of being a fat ass” is laugh out loud funny.

It’s always great to see a guy who doesn’t take himself too seriously. Chryst is often called the dad coach because of his style and demeanor, and cracking a joke about your weight is a classic dad situation.

If this is the kind of energy Chryst is carrying into the 2020 campaign, then the Badgers are going to be smoking teams.

Lead the way, Coach!