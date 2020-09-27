Biden Leads In Michigan And Wisconsin, While Race Remains Close In North Carolina And Georgia, New Polls Show

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin, two battleground states that Trump won in 2016, by eight and 10 points, respectively, according to an NBC News/Marist poll.

In Michigan, Biden leads Trump 52%-44%, while he leads in Wisconsin 54%-44%, the poll shows. The margins reflect a gap between the two that has remained relatively consistent. Biden’s average lead is 6.8 points in Michigan and 6.9 points in Wisconsin, according to FiveThirtyEight, compared to 7.6 points and 5.9 points one month ago.

Trump’s approval rating among Michigan likely voters is 43%, compared to 42% in Wisconsin, the survey shows, trailing each state’s Democratic governor. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has an approval rating of 56%, while Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has an approval rating of 50%, NBC reported. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Presidential Race Stands In Six Critical Battlegrounds)

The presidential race is much closer in North Carolina and Georgia, according to a recent CBS News poll.

In North Carolina, Biden leads Trump 48%-46% while Trump leads Biden 47%-46% in Georgia, according to data from each state. Trump won both states in 2016.

Both states also have competitive Senate races, the CBS poll shows. In North Carolina, GOP Sen. Thom Tillis trails Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham by 10 points, according to the poll. Cunningham has constantly led in polls against Tillis, leading by an average of six points, according to RealClearPolitics.

In Georgia, GOP Sen. David Perdue leads Jon Ossoff, his Democratic challenger, by five points, according to the survey. Perdue has a slim lead over Ossoff, leading by an average of 3.8 points, according to RealClearPolitics.

In South Carolina, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham finds himself in an increasingly competitive Senate race, despite Trump leading Biden in the state by 10 points, according to the CBS poll. Graham leads Jamie Harrison, his Democratic challenger, 45%-44%, the poll shows. (RELATED: These Vulnerable Senators Risk Losing Their Seats, Costing The GOP Its Majority)

Both the NBC and CBS polls also show that the Supreme Court has become an issue of greater importance for voters.

Majorities of voters in both North Carolina and Georgia said that the court’s vacancy made the 2020 election more important, CBS reported.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, majorities of voters said that the winner of the 2020 election should fill the vacancy, while 35% and 37% in each state said that Trump should fill the seat, NBC reported.

The NBC poll surveyed 799 and 727 likely voters in Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively, and has a margin of error of 4.3% and 4.6% in each state.

The CBS poll surveyed 1,213 and 1,164 registered voters in North Carolina and Georgia, respectively, and has a margin of error of 3.6% and 3.3% in each state.

