Lindsey Graham Reportedly ‘Brokered’ Trump-Woodward Meeting, Tucker Carlson Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham “brokered” the meeting between President Donald Trump and author Bob Woodward where Trump reportedly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus.

Based on information from an unnamed source, Carlson implied on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Graham set up the president because the senator has “passionately opposed” many of Trump’s policies.

Noting that “the president sat for repeated interviews with Bob Woodward,” Carlson asked, “Why in the world would he do that?” (RELATED: Fauci ‘Didn’t Get Any Sense’ That Trump Downplayed Coronavirus, Says He Would ‘Question’ Woodward Claims)

“Well, tonight from a source who knows, the answer to that mystery: Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. It was Lindsey Graham who helped convince Donald Trump to talk to Bob Woodward. Lindsey Graham brokered that meeting. Lindsey Graham even sat in on the first interview between Bob Woodward and the president. How did that turn out?”

Carlson asked why Graham, who “is supposed to be a Republican” would “do something like that.”

“You’d have to ask him. But keep in mind that Lindsey Graham has opposed, passionately opposed, virtually every major policy initiative that Donald Trump articulated when he first ran, from ending illegal immigration to pulling back from pointless wars, to maintaining law and order at home.

“Lindsey Graham was against all of that, more than many Democrats. So maybe you already know the answer.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Praises Jill Biden As ‘An Outstanding Person’ After DNC Speech)

Noting that “Bob Woodward dislikes Donald Trump,” Carlson said it was predictable how the book would turn out but said “what’s surprising is that Donald Trump participated in making the book.”

Trump reportedly told Woodward that he intentionally downplayed the danger of the coronavirus pandemic in order to avoid mass “panic” in America.

Trump has called Woodward’s book a “political hit job” while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Trump’s reported comments on the pandemic were “beyond despicable” and “a dereliction of duty”