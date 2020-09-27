Massive Bull Hammers A Vehicle In Crazy Viral Video

A gigantic bull got into a fight with a vehicle in a crazy video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @filmhistoric, a huge bull can be seen ramming a vehicle and lifting the front of it up with its horns.

Of all the stuff you see today, this video will absolutely be among the craziest. Give it a watch below.

Low man wins pic.twitter.com/AOHralHQhG — Old Football Film (@FilmHistoric) September 26, 2020

Seriously, what the hell was going on in that video? How do you find yourself in a situation where an aggressive bull is jacking up your ride?

I don't want to sound too mean here, but you simply can't allow a bull to do that to your car. You just can't let it happen.

If it's down to me or the bull, you best believe that I'm going to do whatever is necessary to make sure I win.

You think that thing is going to stay in your way if you start driving off? No shot in hell it will. Mash the gas and get out of there like it’s a spy film when things go south.

Either way, that’s one of the wildest videos that I’ve seen in a long time. What a strange situation to find yourself in.