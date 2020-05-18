Professional Bull Riders Will Hold Event In South Dakota With Fans, Capacity Will Be Capped At 35%

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will hold an event starting July 10 in South Dakota with fans in attendance.

According to Scott Soshnick, the PBR will have an event from July 10 through July 12, and fans will be allowed in during the coronavirus pandemic! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, capacity will be capped at 35%. The PBR will be the first major league in America to have fans in the stands for an event.

BREAKING: @Sportico Exclusive: @PBR plans to stage events July 10-12 in South Dakota WITH fans. Arena capacity will be 35%, other safety protocols will be put in place. First U.S. “league” to announce fans will be back #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/86l13TtT7r — Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) May 17, 2020

I’m not a big bull riding guy, but I’d honestly go to an event tomorrow if I was allowed to. That’s how desperate I am for sports.

The PBR is hosting an event for the great people of South Dakota, some fans will be let in and I’m sure it’ll be a great experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PBR (@pbr) on May 17, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

I don’t know what kind of audience you get with 35% capacity, but I know for sure it’s a lot better than nothing.

That much is for sure. People needs sports and we need a victory during the war against coronavirus. Fans being let into a bull riding contest in South Dakota is a hell of a step in the right direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PBR (@pbr) on May 16, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

Hopefully, it’s the first victory of many more victories to come in the war against coronavirus!