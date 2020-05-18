Editorial

Professional Bull Riders Will Hold Event In South Dakota With Fans, Capacity Will Be Capped At 35%

VERSUS Invitational presented by Amp`d Mobile

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will hold an event starting July 10 in South Dakota with fans in attendance.

According to Scott Soshnick, the PBR will have an event from July 10 through July 12, and fans will be allowed in during the coronavirus pandemic! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, capacity will be capped at 35%. The PBR will be the first major league in America to have fans in the stands for an event.

I’m not a big bull riding guy, but I’d honestly go to an event tomorrow if I was allowed to. That’s how desperate I am for sports.

The PBR is hosting an event for the great people of South Dakota, some fans will be let in and I’m sure it’ll be a great experience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PBR (@pbr) on

I don’t know what kind of audience you get with 35% capacity, but I know for sure it’s a lot better than nothing.

That much is for sure. People needs sports and we need a victory during the war against coronavirus. Fans being let into a bull riding contest in South Dakota is a hell of a step in the right direction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PBR (@pbr) on

Hopefully, it’s the first victory of many more victories to come in the war against coronavirus!