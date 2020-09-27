‘Intergalactic Freak Show’: Sen. John Kennedy Says He Can’t Stop Democrats From Bringing The Protesters Back

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Sunday that he and the other Senate Republicans couldn’t stop Democrats from allowing protesters to disrupt Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Kennedy joined Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume, who was filling in for regular host Chris Wallace, on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and the likely fight in the Senate for her confirmation. (RELATED: ‘They Will Beat The Crap Out Of America’: John Kennedy Says Pelosi, Other Elites ‘Can Strut Sitting Down’)

WATCH:

Hume began by addressing accusations of hypocrisy from both sides, asking whether there was a “serious case on both sides of this issue of ‘shoe on the other foot disease’?”

Kennedy agreed, saying, “In the history of ever, I don’t think there’s ever been another instance where when the Democrats were in charge they didn’t do what they wanted and when the Republicans were in charge they didn’t do what they wanted. Consistent with the Constitution. Right now we have a Republican president, a Republican Senate. If the shoe were on the other foot, then I can assure you Senator Schumer would do what the Republicans are doing right now. As I said the other day, if you don’t believe that, you know, you probably peaked in high school.”

Hume laughed, going on to ask whether Kennedy expected surprises and allegations to come out during the confirmation process, as was the case in 2018 with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“If something like this comes along. I’m not sure what you can do about it. What can you do?” Hume asked.

“If my Democratic friends want to turn it, you know, turn it into an intergalactic freak show and bring back the protesters with the genitalia-shaped headgear, I can’t stop them,” Kennedy replied.

“I’m going to do my job,” Kennedy added. “I think she’s a good nominee, but my job is to advise and consent. I’m going to probe her intellect, or temperament, her judicial philosophy, her character. I want to be assured that she doesn’t think justices are politicians in robes.”