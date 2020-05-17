Sen. Kennedy: Republicans Tried To See Coronavirus Relief Pelosi’s Way, ‘But We Can’t Get Our Heads That Far Up Our Rear Ends’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy called the House Democrats’ latest attempt at coronavirus relief “dead as fried chicken.”

Kennedy explained his reasoning during a conversation with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Bartiromo asked Kennedy directly why he would say that the bill, which proposes another $3 trillion in relief spending, was “dead as fried chicken.”

“That’s $3 trillion,” Kennedy began, listing the zeros one by one for impact. “It’s not going to pass the Senate nor should it. My fellow Republicans in the Senate have tried to see things from the Speaker’s point of view, but we can’t get our heads that far up our rear ends, and I think any fair-minded American would agree, once they read the bill.”

Bartiromo asked about the fact that a number of the provisions in the bill appeared to have no relation to coronavirus at all, and Kennedy was quick to respond to that as well.

“Well it’s not a coronavirus bill as much as it is an effort by the Speaker and her colleagues to rewrite the rules for American society. This bill, her bill would rewrite our immigration laws, her bill would federalize elections, our elections have always been run by states and local governments. Her bill would begin the process of federalizing the elections,” Kennedy explained.

“It mentions dope more than it talks about jobs. I think it references cannabis like 68 times. It would expand Obamacare and let me end as I began,” Kennedy concluded. “It would cost $3 trillion. That’s 3,000 billion. We just spent $3 trillion, we need to see how that works first.”