Allison Mack’s Wife Says It’s ‘Unfortunate’ That ‘Nxivm’ Is Now Synonymous With ‘Sex Cult’

Actress Allison Mack’s wife is still defending the cult they both participated in.

Nicki Clyne said it was unfortunate that the name of the cult is now “synonymous” with “sex cult” during an appearance Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”

WATCH: @NikkiBattiste spoke to supporters of alleged cult leader Keith Raniere. He was convicted last year on charges including sex trafficking. Despite overwhelming evidence against him, they believe he’s innocent. pic.twitter.com/BMq0hCRrrA — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 29, 2020



“It’s very unfortunate the way that the word ‘Nxivm’ has been applied and is now synonymous with the term ‘sexual cult,’ which I don’t even know how to define what that is,” Clyne said.

Clyne was joined by four other former members of the cult. The five members have filed a petition against Brooklyn federal prosecutors and demanded answers regarding alleged prosecutorial misconduct in the case against Nxivm leader and convicted sex trafficker Keith Raniere.

“We’re not denying that certain things took place,” Clyne told CBS. (RELATED: Former ‘Smallville’ Actress Pleads Guilty To Criminal Activity After Being Part Of An Alleged Sex Cult)

“There’s evidence that certain things happened,” she continued. “How they happened, why they happened and why certain people chose them — that’s a whole other conversation.”

Clyne’s wife Mack took a deal and pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges back in April of 2019. She is currently out on $5 million bond and living under house arrest at her parents’ home in California, according to an article published by Bustle in August.

Mack faces up to 40 years in prison, 20 years for each charge against her.