‘I’m Not Going To Answer That Question’: Biden Refuses To Say If He Will Pack The Supreme Court

Joe Biden refused to say whether or not he would pack the Supreme Court when questioned during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

“Whatever the position I take, that will be the issue,” Biden said when asked if he will pack the court. “The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You are voting now. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel. Vote now. Make sure you in fact let people know.”

Joe Biden is asked if he would expand the size of the Supreme Court: “Whatever the position I take, that will be the issue.” pic.twitter.com/ZVKl2HYsrm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2020

“He’s not answering the question,” President Donald Trump responded.



“I’m not going to answer that question because,” Biden said before Trump interjected, “Why wouldn’t you answer that question?”



“Would you shut up, man?” Biden responded before debate moderator Chris Wallace told the candidates that they were moving on to the next segment.

The former Vice President has recently refused to say whether or not he will pack the Supreme Court. During the presidential primaries, Biden said that he was against court packing because Democrats would “live to rue the day.”

Some Democrats have come out in support of court packing following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and President Trump’s subsequent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the empty seat. (RELATED: Democrats Threaten To Pack Court If Republicans Vote On Ginsburg Replacement This Year)

Republicans have argued that Trump is right to nominate a Supreme Court justice during an election year, while Democrats say that a nomination shouldn’t be made until after the next election.