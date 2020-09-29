Head Coach Doc Rivers Leaves The Los Angeles Clippers

Doc Rivers is no longer the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers announced Monday night that the two sides had "reached a mutual decision that Rivers" would no longer coach the team.

Rivers was 356-208 through seven seasons with the Clippers, and was the most successful coach in team history. However, a lack of success in the postseason pushed the team to head in a new direction.

Doc Rivers Departs LA Clippers https://t.co/Ye6jma2I0W — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 28, 2020

Obviously, Rivers won’t struggle at all to find a new coaching job in the NBA. He’ll immediately become the most sought after man in the league.

The dude might not have had a ton of postseason success with the Clippers, but make no mistake about it. Doc Rivers knows how to coach basketball.

This is also a very risky move for the Clippers. Rivers is one of the better coaches in the NBA. When you remove a guy like that, you damn sure better have a star replacement.

If not, you’re taking a gamble that will almost certainly not end well.

We’ll have to wait a little bit to see where Rivers lands, but he won’t be unemployed for long. I can promise you that much.

As for the Clippers, I hope they have a great man ready to roll. If not, this decision will look very stupid.