Joy Behar Wants Moderator To Hit Trump With Taser Every Time He Interrupts Biden

Joy Behar said Wednesday that she would like to see the next debate moderator hit President Donald Trump with a taser every time he tried to interrupt Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Behar, whose pre-debate advice to Biden was to “make a fool” of Trump, had a slightly different take the morning after on ABC’s “The View.” (RELATED: ‘Just Ridicule The Guy’: Joy Behar Says Biden Should Use Debate To ‘Make A Fool’ Of Trump)

Behar began the segment by admitting that she had started drinking early on Tuesday, saying that she “knew what was coming.”

She went on to argue that she would like to see someone like Tony Soprano moderate a Trump debate, adding, “Every time he interrupts, you tase him.”

Behar concluded by referencing her previous career as a schoolteacher. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Lost That Battle’: Joy Behar Says The Fight For The Court Is Over, Republicans Won)

“When my kids would act up the way Donald Trump acted up last night I would call the parents,” she said. “In this case, we would have to call the Long Island medium to have a seance. So in summation, I felt very bad for Chris Wallace, but the ball is in America’s court now. Are we going to vote for the toddler or the parent? That’s what it comes down to, America. That’s it.”