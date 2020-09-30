Subway Sandwich Bread Fails To Meet Legal Definition Of Bread In Ireland

Subway sandwich bread did not fit into the legal definition of bread in an Irish court.

If the bread used at Subway had fit into the legal definition of bread in Ireland, the company could have saved some money, according to an article published by the Irish Independent.

Court rules Subway sandwiches too sugary to meet legal definition of ‘bread’ https://t.co/XJ0ZUxRVyq pic.twitter.com/z09oJL4MqS — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2020

Companies looking to be taxed at 0% under the Value-Added Tax Act of 1972 need the weight of the sugar and fat to not exceed more than 2% of the total weight of flour used, according to the New York Post.

The Subway sandwich bread’s sugar and fat content was found to be 10% the weight of the flour content, the Irish Independent reported.

A white bread roll at Subway contains 5g of sugar, which is comparable to the sugar content of an Oreo cookie, according to NYPost. (RELATED: Bill Belichick Stars In A Commercial For Subway)

That’s just scary. I’m not that surprised though.

There was that one time it took Subway until 2014 to phase out a chemical used in yoga mats from their bread. Azodicarbonamide is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and can be used as a “dough conditioner,” according to USA Today.

Apparently the chemical has been used by fast food giants such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, according to the outlet.

I think this story speaks for itself on how important it is to figure out what is in your food before you eat it.